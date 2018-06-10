Deaths Death Notices
LIPSITZ, Richard, Sr.
LIPSITZ - Richard, Sr. May 18, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rita Lipsitz; loving father of Richard, Jr. (Elizabeth) Lipsitz, John (Maria Scrivani) Lipsitz and Nan (Richard) Haynes; brother of the late Joan Lipsitz; devoted grandfather of Josie (Conor) McLennan, Cassie, Raina, Devin (Kayleigh Tompkins) and Harry Lipsitz; great-grandfather of Ivy and Ginger McLennan. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 15, 1:30 PM at Kleinhans Music Hall in the Mary Seaton room. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
