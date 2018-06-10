LINENFELSER, James E.

LINENFELSER - James E. June 6, 2018, of Grand Island, husband of Teddy (nee Klingel) Linenfelser; father of James M. (Laury) Linenfelser and Julie (Donald) Dee; grandfather of John (Samantha) Bidell, Amy (Isaac) DeRego and Evan Linenfelser; great-grandfather of FrancisPio and Samson DeRego and Taylor Bidell; brother of Dan (JoAnne) Linenfelser, Mary Cook, John (Carol), Michael (Penny) and Paul (Donna) Linenfelser; son of the late Daniel and Kathryn Linenfelser. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to the Grand Island Fire Co.