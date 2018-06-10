Letter: Trump fails to respond to threat against U.S.

They roared in from the sea in order to destroy the Pacific Fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The very next day, President Franklin Roosevelt spoke to a joint session of Congress. “Yesterday, Dec. 7th 1941, a date that will live in infamy, the United States was suddenly and deliberately attacked by the combined naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” Thus began the mobilization of our country’s infrastructure and factories to war against an enemy considering us a “sleeping giant.” I was 6 years old.

Forward to Sept. 11, 2001, our next date of infamy. Again, our country united under then President George W. Bush, in an attempt to rid the world of those who would do us harm. Finally, President Barack Obama succeeded in removing that scourge, Osama bin Laden.

Sadly, once again, on Nov. 8, 2016, we were attacked. This time it wasn’t “sudden,” but definitely “deliberate.” The Justice Department and various intelligence agencies found that we were attacked by Russia. There were months of cyber infestation in order to affect our election and our democracy.

Would our newly inaugurated president, like those before, take umbrage at this latest outrage, and pull out all stops to get to the bottom of this? Unbelievably, no! Campaigning to “make America great again,” he immediately morphed into simply an observer, willing our fought-for freedoms to slowly erode. Complicit in this is his party’s tacit approval through complete lack of courage or shame.

Leonard Gross

East Amherst