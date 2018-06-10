Letter: Train station location should be reconsidered

Donn Esmonde’s Viewpoints piece about the “better way” to create the Buffalo rail station downtown is so correct!

We drove down to the Exchange Street location and we were shocked at how horrible it is. We then drove around the area and agreed the Washington Street Tim Tielman design is far superior and exciting.

Some questions should include: where is the parking, the need for enough spaces, access to downtown by the different modes of transportation, the architectural design and how is the Department of Transportation pushing this present plan through without public affirmation?

Meanwhile, the Central Terminal area and Broadway are so blighted, that even if, as was previously discussed, the train station was placed there and (potentially even a new football stadium), Buffalo could experience another renaissance besides the waterfront and the Buffalo Niagara Medical corridor.

Susan Kipping Attea

Williamsville

Norman Markowski

Lancaster