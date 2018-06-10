Letter: Reaction to Barr’s words displays an unfair bias

In November 2016, television personality Samantha Bee made the racist statement that white people ruined America. TBS rewarded her with the renewal of her show for another season.

The rapper known as Snoop Dogg made a video in which he murders the president of the United States, but that didn’t prevent him from being hired as the host of an overhyped game show.

Joy Behar called Christians mentally ill. Joy Reid posted anti-gay comments on her social media. Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes and Bill Maher all referred without consequences to President Trump as an orangutan, yet Trump gets condemned for calling brutal, vicious killers “animals.”

On May 30, Bee uttered a completely unprovoked, sexist statement at Trump’s daughter Ivanka, ostensibly because Bee doesn’t support the president’s immigration policies. Bee used the C-word, a word feminists tell us is the absolute most disrespectful, caustic term one can level at any woman.

Just one day before, Roseanne Barr made an impolitic remark about a former Obama administration adviser and was immediately fired for her words.

Not only was Barr fired, but reruns of the first airing of her show were removed from the air. She was expunged from the public airwaves, reminiscent of tactics that the left excused for 70 years.

We already know how this controversy will end: Barr will remain shunned; Bee will get her show renewed and probably get a raise to boot; Snoop Dogg will continue to host his show; ABC will thank Behar for her work on “The View” and MSNBC won’t renew Reid’s contract because no one watches her show.

Leftist hypocrisy at its most disgusting.

Joseph P. Fahey

Amherst