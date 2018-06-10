Letter: President is misguided on impeachment powers

Our Constitution reads: “… and he [the president] shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”

Through social media, our president has announced his belief that he can pardon himself.

I believe with such an idea he could never be impeached because he would block any impeachable offenses with his power of pardon. Trump has made a mockery of the spirit and letter of the Constitution.

Joseph S. Costello

Tonawanda