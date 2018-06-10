Letter: NFL players and fans should stand in prayer

Open memo to NFL players and fans: Now that the league has buckled to presidential badgering and barred kneeling as a peaceful protest, perhaps it is time to consider an alternative for players and fans who have social concerns to express in accordance with the First Amendment right to free speech.

Stand during the national anthem, bow your heads and clasp your hands in prayer.

We live in a country where people of color can be arrested after spending two minutes waiting for someone in a coffee shop. Where they are killed in disproportionate numbers by law enforcement and jailed in disproportionate numbers for the same crimes as others.

Where not only illegal immigrants but legal asylum seekers are separated from their children at the border.

Where a Christian minister recently urged his denomination to declare social justice concerns evil because they are too liberal. Where we do nothing to protect students from being shot to death.

Where intolerance and the violence of bigotry have risen from their shared bed to stalk the land anew.

Where so-called forgotten Americans are being led to an economic slaughterhouse not yet apparent to them.

Where a president who divorced himself from the truth long before he divorced any of his wives now claims an absolute right to do as he pleases and even pardon himself for crimes. Such a country is in need of prayer, even from an agnostic like me.

So pray, NFL players. If they make you stand for the national anthem, as they do in North Korea for that anthem, dare them to ban your communion with God.

When the president bristles and the league buckles again, we will know with certainty that the America of love, justice and hope that liberals and conservatives alike love is on the road to perdition.

Gary Earl Ross

Buffalo