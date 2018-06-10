Letter: NFL is a business, players are employees

The NFL is a business and, like any business, it has its policies. I don’t care who you work for, if you break the rules, chances are you are going to be either reprimanded or, worse, fired, plain and simple.

The owners of these teams are the players’ bosses. If players don’t like the rules, quit and go get a job in the real world and see how you like it. The fans pay good money to go to these games. Protest on your own time, not on theirs.

Randy Kowal

Buffalo