KNOER, Kristina R.

KNOER - Kristina R. June 9, 2018, loving mother of Michael Weiser; beloved daughter of Richard and Sandra Knoer; adored sister of Le Anne, Richie, Carleen (Besim) Avdiu and Angela Knoer; granddaughter of Florence (late Steve) McCarthy, late Carmen Dugo and the late Raymond (late Lucy Gangi) Knoer; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (West Chapel) 1357-1361 Hertel Avenue (near Colvin) Buffalo on Thursday from 6-8 PM, where a funeral service will follow at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Share online condolences www.jerfh.com