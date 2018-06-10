KISHEL, Nathan Paul

KISHEL - Nathan Paul Born in Salem, Indiana on June 4, 1984, to Paul and Barb Kishel. He sustained a traumatic brain injury due to a fall in April. Nathan passed peacefully with his family by his side in the early morning of June 3, 2018. He spent his early childhood climbing trees, acting silly, and riding the tractor with his dad. Nathan moved to East Aurora, New York where he enjoyed Little Loop Football, soccer, playing at the East Aurora Boys and Girls Club, and skateboarding with his crew. He kept his peers entertained with his keen sense of humor. In high school, Nathan loved playing football and spent many evenings watching football games. Nathan enjoyed working for Mader Construction Company, Inc. He bred German Shepherds and grew the most delicious watermelons in his garden. His summers were dedicated to fishing, gardening, and sharing his plentiful produce with family, friends, and local food pantries. He was truly adventurous and fearless. Popping wheelies on his four-wheeler, snowmobiling and riding his jet-ski brought him great joy. Some of his fondest memories included fishing trips to Panama, Belize, Lake Erie and Ontario, and Florida with his dad and close friends. Nathan is survived by his parents, Paul and Barb Kishel; his sisters Shannon Kishel (Justin Koller) and Lora Kishel (Jason Jagodzinski); three nieces, nephew, uncles, aunts, cousins and his dog, Mercy. Nathan will be buried in the family's Lyman Cemetery in Roulette, PA at a private family celebration of his life. He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. Nathan will be remembered for his generosity, humor, love of the outdoors, and unwavering loyalty that touched all those he loved. "Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." Kahil Gibran