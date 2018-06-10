KELLY, Patrick R. "Earl"

KELLY - Patrick R. "Earl"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 4, 2018; loving son of the late Earl and Margaret Kelly; dear brother of Rita (Donald) Eisenbeis, Marguerite (Walter) Laskowski and the late Michael (late Eunice Joan) Kelly; fond brother-in-law of the late Allan Wood; cherished stepfather of Nathan (nee Ongley) Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, on Saturday morning (July 14) at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com