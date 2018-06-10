KARP, Beth Ann (Steiner)

Of Tonawanda. Entered into rest June 6, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Ira D. Karp; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee Mullane) Steiner; dear sister of William (Diane) Steiner, James (Jeannie) Steiner, Dennis Steiner, Randy (Stephanie) Steiner and the late Terrance (Patrice) Steiner, Barbara (Cindy) Steiner; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews. No prior visitation. A Graveside Service will be held at Williamsville Cemetery, 5042 Main St. on Monday at 2 PM. A Celebration of Beth's life will be held at Brennan's Bowery Bar, 4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville on Monday at 4 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com