KANTOR - Laszlo "Les"

June 8, 2018, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Hazle). Dearest father of Vicky Kantor, Karen (Bryant) Burns and Kathy (Richard) Mizzoni and the late Leslie Kantor. Cherished grandfather of Angela, Lindsay, Kelly, Matthew, Caitlin, Sean and Emily and great-grandfather of seven. Predeceased by a brother and sister. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Griffin Mills Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com