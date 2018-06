KAHRIS, Mary H. "Mollie" (McCubbin)

May 31, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas A. Kahris; dear mother of David A. (Sara H. Mann) Kahris; loving grandmother of Lillian "Lilly" and Iris Kahris. Private services were held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.