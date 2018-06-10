JEGIERSKI, Helen (Chmurzynski)

June 8, 2018, beloved wife of the late Florian Jegierski; loving mother of the late Mary Lou (late John) Stein; cherished grandmother of Jeremy (Alexis) Stein; great-grandmother of Clara and William; dear sister of Florian Chmurzynski; also predeceased by eight siblings. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. Please assemble at church. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com