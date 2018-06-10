JACOBS, Audrey M. (Young)

June 8, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Jerrold A. Jacobs; devoted mother of Linda (late Michael Rich) Jacobs and Jeffrey (Laura) Jacobs; adoring grandmother of Bobby (Gina) Rich, Crystal Rich (Jason DelMaro), Johnathan (April) Rich, and the late Sonny Rich, Bradley (Linzy) Jacobs, Garrett Jacobs (Amanda Klawinski); dear sister of Shirley (late Lawrence) Esch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services private. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com.