JACKSON, Paul A.

JACKSON - Paul A. Of Akron, entered into rest June 8, 2018, beloved husband of Linda J. (nee Haley) Jackson; devoted father of Kim (Bill) Starkovich, Susan (Todd) Doty, Paul (Jeanette) Jackson and stepfather of Mark Lux and Christopher (Amy) Lux; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Kenneth and Jeanne Jackson; dear brother of Judy (Marshall) Biber and the late Patricia Jackson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com