Idaho teenager arrested for bringing gun to Niagara Falls air show

An Idaho teenager was charged with a felony Sunday for allegedly having a handgun in his car as he was entering the Thunder of Niagara Air Show at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Simeon W. Brovont, 18, of Homedale, Idaho, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly having a .22-caliber handgun. State Police Investigator William Persinger said Brovont, who was visiting friends in the area, had no pistol permit for New York or Idaho.

Brovont was stopped at about 9:45 a.m. during random vehicle inspections at the Tuscarora Gate to the air show. He was arrested after further questioning at the Town of Niagara State Police barracks. Brovont was held in the Niagara County Jail on $20,000 bail after arraignment in Town Court.