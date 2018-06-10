HUTCHINSON, Diane I. (Goralski)

HUTCHINSON - Diane I. (nee Goralski)

Entered into the arms of her Savior on May 25, 2018; of Lancaster, NY; age 74; Beloved wife of William F.; dearest mother of Michael (Kathleen); adoring grandmother of Lily; dear sister of Patricia (Clarence "Buz") Swyers and Donald Goralski; sister-in-law of Richard (Theresa) Hutchinson, Diane (Raymond) Kerner, and the late Suzanne (late Frank) Salcedo; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St. at 9 AM. Memorial donations gratefully referred to the Myositis Association, myositis.org. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com