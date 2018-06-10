HOWE-AQUILINA, Donna L.

HOWE-AQUILINA - Donna L. Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 8, 2018. Dearest mother of Mindi L. Aquilina, Shauna M. Mostkowski, Jake (Magen) Martin, Brianna L. Aquilina and RaeAnne L. Aquilina; grandmother of Harley A. Mostkowski and Autumn Martin; survived by three sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (824-6435). Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com