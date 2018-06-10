High Schools: OP's Shaw fourth in state Fed golf

Aidan Shaw of Orchard Park shot 78 for a fourth-place finish in State Federation Boys Golf championship on the Bethpage Black course on Long Island.

Shaw tied for the third-best score but dropped a place in the standings on a match of cards. He was fifth last Monday in the state Public Schools Tournament in Ithaca.

Matt Jackson of Canisius finished 10th after finishing in the top three in the Monsignor Martin All-Catholic championship and the state Catholic High School Athletic Association tournament.

Erik Stauderman of Poughkeepsie-Spackenkill parred the second playoff hole, the par-3 17th, to defeat Adam Xiao of Manhasset after each had shot 3-over-par 74. Xiao is the state Public Schools champion.

Connor MacDonald of St. Joe's and Jack Haxton of St. Francis also competed from Western New York but no scores were reported.

WSRC second, Canisius third in U.S. Youth Rowing

The women's lightweight youth four from the West Side Rowing Club finished second in the B Final Sunday at the Youth National Rowing Championships at Lake Natoma in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

The West Sides with Katherine Connerton at the stroke oar crossed the line in 8:02.971 behind Marina Aquatic Center of Los Angeles. The winners were timed in 8:01.88.

Canisius High School's lightweight four finished third in the championship final. The Crusaders four of Ryan Walter, William Herzog, Charles Korn, Nathaniel Sass and coxswain George Weckerle covered the course in 6:57.497 behind New Canaan High (Conn.) which was timed in 6:50.878. OKC Riversport of Oklahoma was second in the final in 6:56.873.