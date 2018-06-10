HARRIS, Christine M. (Mumm)

Of Boston, NY, died unexpectedly June 8, 2018. Devoted wife of Francis F. Harris. Beloved mother of Douglas F. Harris and Brian J. (Jennifer) Harris. Loving grandmother of Brian F., Chad C., and Jacey A. Harris. Great-grandmother of Phoenix A. Harris. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 15, 2018 at 1 PM in Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Words of sympathy may be shared at www.LaingFuneralHome.com