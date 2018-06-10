HALLIDAY, Richard J.

HALLIDAY - Richard J. June 1, 2018, in Spring Hill, FL, beloved husband of Deanna (nee Proudman) Halliday; loving father of Dylan Watkins, Amber Watkins, McCayla Halliday and the late Richard J. Halliday Jr.; stepfather of Danielle Ceislica, Nolan Caswell and the late John Caswell Jr.; step-grandfather of Evan and an unborn grandson; dear son of Kathleen Zielinski (step-dad Donald Shepherd) and George Halliday; dear brother of Jesse (Ashley Vicaretto) and Nina Halliday; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday 6-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.).