GUERCIO, Thelma Eva (Campbell Doering)

GUERCIO - Thelma Eva (nee Campbell) Doering

June 7, 2018; beloved wife of Salvatore Guercio; loving mother of Joseph John (Ann) Giliforte and Renae Cora (Salvatore) Sabia; cherished grandmother of Juan and Laura Giliforte and Salvatore J. Sabia, Jr.; daughter of the late Nicholas and Cora (Campbell) Pessing; sister of the late Velma, George and Jimmy; also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are asked to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, Tuesday at 8:45 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Your online condolences may be offered at

