GUADAGNA, Salvatore "Sam"

June 6, 2018, age 87; beloved fiance of Marjorie Maloney; devoted father of Salvatore S. (Jane), David (Michelle), and the late Sarah; loving grandfather of Jenna, Sarah, Samantha, Olivia, Nathan, and Sofia; dear brother of Paul (Helen) Guadagna and the late Anthony (Gloria) Guadagna; he will be sadly missed by many family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Rd., Depew, NY 14043, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in Sam's memory to the Buffalo Fireboat E.M. Cotter Conservancy, Inc. Sam was a United States Coast Guard Veteran and a Retired Marine Firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com