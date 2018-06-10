GRUNZWEIG, Bonnie J. (Smith)

Age 92, of North Tonawanda, on June 8, 2018. Wife of the late Michael Grunzweig. Loving mother of Cathy J. Drotter, Janet M. (James) McFarren and the late John and William Grunzweig. Loving grandmother of nine and great- grandmother of five grandchildren. Friends received on Monday, June 11, 2018, 3-6 PM at the Vanguard Church, Payne Ave. at Robinson St., North Tonawanda, where services will be held at 6 PM. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery will be private. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc. Arrangements by Brunner Funeral Home, 692-3841.