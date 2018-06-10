GOODES, Arlene M.

GOODES - Arlene M. Died peacefully on June 3, 2018, at home, surrounded by family and a serene desert landscape. Born in Buffalo, New York on December 13, 1938, Arlene was the daughter of the late Xavier Dennis Bournski and Matilda "Tillie" Bucka Bournski. Following high school graduation, she attended the Marian K. Ferrel School of Modeling. She worked for Ruslander & Sons and Sylvania Electronics until she was accepted into the American Airlines Flight Academy, where she graduated in 1961 and proudly served as a "stewardess." It was the heyday of glamorous air travel where she collected stories of meeting celebrities and politicians of the era. Arlene married Melvin R. Goodes in 1963 and they resided in Toronto, Canada where their daughter Melanie was born. In 1969, they moved to Brussels, Belgium, where their daughter Michelle was born and then to Mexico City, Mexico in 1971 where their son David was born. In 1976 they relocated to New Jersey where they resided for more than 20 years. During that time, Arlene rekindled her interest in American Airlines. She rejoined American as a Sales Associate while also attending Drew University in Madison, NJ. In 2000, Arlene relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona where she spent her later years. She was a philanthropic member of the Junior League of Phoenix, Arizona and also a member of the Kiwi Club, a philanthropic group made up of former and current American Airlines flight attendants. Arlene is survived by her ex-husband, Mel Goodes; their three children, Melanie Caceres (Lou) of Rockville, MD, Michelle MacDonald of San Diego, CA and David Goodes of Fair Haven, NJ. She leaves behind eight cherished grandchildren who treasured their "Mom-Mom" - Brittany, Kailey and Ashley Caceres, Lauren and Katelyn MacDonald, and John, Andrew and Rebecca Goodes. Arlene was an extremely involved, dedicated and committed mother. Her generous, kind and vibrant spirit was embraced by so many. Time with Arlene was sure to be illuminated with love, smiles and of course, laughter. Arlene's family will be holding a private Mass and Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Arlene's name to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona (https://www.hov.org).