GLASER, Virginia (English)

GLASER - Virginia (nee English)

Stepped into her life of freedom and wholeness in her heavenly home May 22, 2018. Jinny was born in a clapboard house in Tonawanda on July 9, 1919. She graduated with honors from South Park High School. As a long time resident of Kenmore, she met regularly with the Liston Street Bridge Club for over 40 years! Jinny served as deaconess at Kenmore Baptist Church and as area President of Women's Aglow Fellowship. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Hockman and Cynthia Newman; four grandchildren: Andrew Hockman, Melissa Hockman Sprouse, Joshua Newman, and Renee Newman; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey Hockman. She was pre-decreased by husband, Harry C. Glaser and sisters, Pearl Morris and Lois Howard. A Celebratory Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 15th, at Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. To honor her legacy of devotion to her Savior, Jesus Christ, flowers can be sent to Acacia Park Cemetery or to honor her love for Israel, donate to the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem-USA, Inc., PO Box 415000, Nashville, TN 37241-7505.