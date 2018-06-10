GIESSERT, Joseph W. "Jody"

Age 65, of Tonawanda, June 8, 2018, under the care of Hospice. Husband of Jane (nee Rank) Giessert; father of April (London) Taylor and Gail (Douglas Robbins) Giessert; step-father of Karyn (Aaron) Mesiti, Kevin (Maggi Grant) Oetinger and Kyle (Todd) Cunningham; and 11 grandchildren; brother of Theodore and Michael (Lisa) Giessert and Melissa Kyler and the late Charles Giessert and Joy Rizzo. Also many other loving family members. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday (June 13) from 2-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a brief service will take place at 6 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice Buffalo or to the Eldredge Bicycle Club.