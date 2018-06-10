GERACI, Pascal F. "Pat"

June 8, 2018, at age 67, beloved husband of Renee M. (nee Grenier) Geraci; dear father of John (Lisa) Geraci; loving grandfather of Nicole, Kristina and Joseph; son of the late Joseph and Angeline (nee DiGiacomo) Geraci; brother of John (Camille) Geraci and the late Sara (John) Moselle; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 1-4PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave.