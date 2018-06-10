GENAU, Anthony P.

GENAU - Anthony P. On June 6, 2018, of Lake View, NY. Beloved husband of 25 years of Janice (Gottstein); treasured brother-in-law of the late James Gottstein (Roslyn), Robert and Linda Yerke; loving uncle to Jennifer Horschel (Keith), Dr. Lisa Yerke, and Emily Gottstein; great-uncle to Georgia and Kara Horschel. Friends will be received 3-7 pm Monday at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-617-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 11 am at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085. Please assemble at church.