BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Dog Days of Kenmore
Benjamin the beagle found some shade and a cool drink of water during Dog Days of Kenmore.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
There was a traffic jam on the midway during Dog Days of Kenmore.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Caitlyn Dick's mini-dachshund named Cynder was showing the crowd some tricks like balancing on her master's shoes.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Ruckus, a friendly English bulldog, was taking in the sights and meeting lots of new friends.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Nancy Bloomquist of Kenmore ran her 7-year-old golden retriever Bailey through the obstacle course.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Nancy Bloomquist of Kenmore ran her 7-year-old golden retriever Bailey through the obstacle course.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Feargus, a 304-pound English mastiff, is accompanied by his owners, Lynn and John Harper.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Feargus, a 304-pound English mastiff was a crowd-pleaser.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Photos: Bear spotted in North Tonawanda
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Kiss the Summer Hello
Rasmus Dahlin, NHL Draft prospects participate in youth hockey clinic
Smiles at Kiss the Summer Hello
Most unloved buildings in Buffalo Niagara
Inside HGTV's Grand Island “Buyers Bootcamp” reno
Westminster Community Charter School Graduation
Made in Buffalo: Making Cheese at Lactalis USA
Photo:
1
/ 9
Monday, June 11, 2018
Dog Days of Kenmore is a canine festival that brought hundreds of dogs and their owners to Mang Park on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Dog Days of Kenmore proves a wiener, according to local wags
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article