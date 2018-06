Congolese refugee graduates law school

Fidele Menavanza, who was a lawyer in his native Democratic Republic of Congo before he fled the country as a refugee, became a janitor when he was resettled in Buffalo. With help from the Center for Elder Law & Justice, he became a paralegal and rejoined the legal profession. On May 20, 2018, he graduated from UB School of Law, bringing him one step closer to becoming a lawyer in the United States.