FOX, Jacquelin M.

FOX - Jacquelin M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 4, 2018; devoted mother of Brent Shabacon; loving daughter of Irene (nee Booth) and the late Elbert Fox; dear sister of Jody (Tim) Catlett, late Yvonne (Glen) Karstead and late Pamela Buckland. Private services will be held at the convenience of the late family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.