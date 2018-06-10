Deaths Death Notices
FORMATO, Martha J. (Phelps)
FORMATO - Martha J. (nee Phelps)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 2, 2018, loving mother of Amy (Gary) Reinhart and Salvatore Formato; grandmother of Zachary, Joseph and Olivia; loving daughter of the late Daniel E. Phelps and Thelma Forden; dear sister of Susan (late Patrick) Horrigan, Cheryl (Bruce) Dauer, Nancy (Steven) Sheldon, Mary Ellen Rogers, Daniel D. Phelps and the late David Phelps; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
