FORD, Margaret L.

FORD - Margaret L. 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Kenmore with her son Gary at her side. She had struggled for some time with Alzheimer's but through it all her last years reflected her dignity, spunk, and sense of humor. Marge was a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. People were very drawn to our mother's warmth and welcoming personality and she often had visitors drop by over the years just to say hi. Marge was born September 1, 1923 in DuBois, Pennsylvania. Early in the depression years, her family moved to the Niagara Falls, NY area where she spent the rest of her long and full life. At the end of WWII, she met and married William C. Ford, Jr. who passed away in 1968. Marge raised her four kids at their home in Tonawanda, helping them all achieve post-high school education, a feat that always made her very proud. After her husband's death, Marge worked at Jenss in Tonawanda and at an optometrist office before going to work at Tonawanda City Hall in the Assessor's office, a job she loved. She retired at age 76 after 28 years at City Hall. Her retirement brought travel, especially to visit her four children and their families, membership on a local bowling team and a trophy for her bowling in her 80's, and time with her two closest and long-time friends, B.J. Cress and Marge O'Brien. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her mother and father, Blanche (Lyon) and Earl Brown, her brother Willard Brown, her sister Melva (Babe) Miller. She is survived by daughter Gail Miller (Paul), son Gary Ford, son David Ford (Nancy Stratton), and son Mike Ford (Tanya.) She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kim (Shawn) Morningstar, Jeff (Theresa) Miller, Greg Miller, Alex (Marissa) Ford, Dana Ford, and Lucas Ford and three great-grandchildren, Peyton Morningstar, Declan Miller and Cami Miller. The Ford family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Brookdale of Kenmore where our Mom lived the last 5 years. We are especially grateful to her caregivers, Arlene Henry, Vanito Fields, and Jill Costner. A remembrance and celebration of Marge's long and love-filled life will be held on Saturday, June 16th at 11:00 am at John O. Roth Funeral Home, 25 William St., Tonawanda, NY. A buffet luncheon reception in celebration of Marge's life will be held afterward at The Shores Waterfront Restaurant, 2 Detroit St., North Tonawanda. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Buffalo or to the Alzheimer's Association in Marge's name. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com.