FELTZ, Donald G.

FELTZ - Donald G. Age 72, of Bowmansville, June 8, 2018, beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Huff) Feltz; father of Norman (Jennifer) and Adam (Silke) Feltz; brother of Diane (Ron), Cindy (Griff), Gary (Denise) and the late Nancy; also survived by his girlfriend, Judy Costa and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at: www.abcf.org. Online register book at: www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com