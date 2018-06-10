Woman says she was left high and dry on detour by transport driver

Note: Buffalo Transportation denies the woman's claims and Buffalo police are looking into questions raised about the police report. See this update for more information.

A Town of Tonawanda woman says a hired driver took her for a ride Friday afternoon on Buffalo's West Side.

The 39-year-old victim told police she called for a ride from Buffalo Transportation, which provides medical transportation and other services, at 4 p.m. Friday. A driver who gave her name as Maria, about 40 years old with facial piercings, arrived and agreed to take the woman from Niagara and Hudson streets on the West Side to a house on Farmer Street, which is in Black Rock.

Instead, the driver first went in the opposite direction and made a stop in South Buffalo, where she went inside a home on Ryan Street. The victim said she also went in to use the bathroom, but when she came out the vehicle – along with her purse containing her medications, including the narcotic Suboxone – was gone.

No arrest had been made as of Sunday.