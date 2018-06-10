FALKOWSKI, Joseph E.

June 5, 2018, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. (nee Kazmierczak) Falkowski; loving father of Joe (Carol), John (Tracy) and Jeremy Falkowski; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Matthew, Kimberly, Sarah and Emilia; caring brother of Estelle (Edward) Wisniewski and the late Henry Falkwoski. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elizabeth Falkowski's honor to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.