Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 4.

AMHERST

• 17 South Rockingham Way, Natalia Yatsynovich; Viktor Yatsynovich to William J. Bugbee, $615,000.

• 91 Boxelder Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Hany Abdel-Messeh, $368,900.

• 103 Surrey Run, Loretta Yellen; Richard D. Yellen to Elizabeth A. Cimasi; Michael C. Cimasi, $330,000.

• 245 Rambling Road, Worthington Properties to Christy L. Wach; Robert M. Wach, $307,500.

• 11 Gaslight Trl, Katrinia E. Holmes; Kevin M. Holmes to Robert Colwell; Ping Zhu, $276,128.

• 120 Pearce Drive, Katherine Arundell to Kyle T. Martin, $145,000.

ANGOLA

• 846 Beach Road, Bryan D. Oconnell; Savanna L. Oconnell to Alexis M. Oconnell; Patrick B. Oconnell, $145,600.

BOSTON

• 7438 Heinrich Road, Margaret Edington; Herbert H. Klein to Bo Tucker Properties, $325,000.

• 6451 Ludon Drive, Lee Innovations; Lina Capital; Mosaic Development to Amanda R. Heyd; Matthew P. Heyd, $287,000.

• 7270 Liebler Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Trust 2007-Br5 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates&see to Peter Felgemacher; Kristin Karas, $210,000.

• Vacant land Willow Drive, Clayton A Schunk Revocable Trust 032984 Tr to Donna Sue Quirk; Lawrence D. Quirk, $23,000.

BUFFALO

• 240 Richmond, Stephen C. Townsend to 240 Richmond, $1,625,000.

• 2211 Main St., Benedict House of Western New York to Cazenovia Recovery Systems, $895,001.

• 309 Nottingham Terrace, John M. Laping; Toby F. Laping to Timothy T. Odonnell, $750,000.

• 232 Richmond, Stephen C. Townsend to 232 Richmond, $659,000.

• 91 North Park, Kevin C. Palmeri to Erik W. Anfin; Kylie B. Anfin, $325,000.

• 402 Admirals Walk, Kevin K. Gluc to Jacob M. Stearns, $267,500.

• 184 Delavan East, Eric Hawes to Gunes Koksal; Kemal Koksal, $185,000.

• 104 Croy, Alfear Turley to Natasha A. Mehta, $151,000.

• 60 Downing St., Tonya Y. Briggs-Daniels; Bobby R. Daniels Sr. to Carlos J. Maldonado; Jessica Maldonado, $140,000.

• 276 Utica East, Esb Group to Ernie Mcclellan, $105,000.

• 95 Laird Ave., Bernard J. Turner; Matilda A. Turner to Saw Nay Min, $90,000.

• 11 Chadduck, Angie L. Whatley; Reginald Whatley to Ka Kaw; Paw Soe, $90,000.

• 33 Avondale, Gail C. Nieswiadomy to Hilary A. Niejadlik, $88,200.

• 143 Willett, Thomas Witakowski to Della Neve Christina M; Christina M. Dellaneve, $84,000.

• 121 Condon Ave., James Paul Janusz to Ljerka Vranic, $75,000.

• 2002 Fillmore, Excellent Houses to Sahina Begom, $63,000.

• 71 Freund, Lois Louann Paal to Trudy Ray, $60,000.

• 2267 South Park Ave., International Realty of WNY to Julie Davis; Patrick Davis, $60,000.

• 161 Hewitt, Yan Chen; Liping Guo to Jiannan Wu, $50,000.

• 200 Esser, Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Koney&co, $46,500.

• 510 East Ferry St., Aljamie Badreia I A S to Abul Bashar, $46,000.

• 101 Frank St., Midfirst Bank to Emilie Book, $44,000.

• 111 Marigold, North Edge Properties to Phillip Cannata, $42,500.

• 55 Rogers, Darnell Javan Carr to Jahan A. Munna; Mohammed A. Rouf, $38,000.

• 203 Military, Black Rock-Riverside Neighborhood Housing Services to Ukrainian-American Civic Center, $35,000.

• 110 Sumner, Darlene Allen to Excellent Houses, $35,000.

• 120 Richlawn, Ali Razak; Umer Razak to Alauddin Siddiquee, $20,000.

• 103 Davidson, Sabiha Amin to Ameera Y. Samihia, $20,000.

• 128 Alabama St., Home On The Rock to Ofw Development, $18,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2377 Harlem Road, 2377 Harlem Road to 3120 Realty Holding, $204,000.

• 1432 Losson Road, Adam Bobak to Kayla A. Joseph; Travis J. Joseph, $190,000.

• 1350 Harlem Road, Cfc 1350 to 3120 Realty Holding, $175,000.

• 2500 George Urban Boulevard, Cfc 2500 to 3120 Realty Holding, $145,000.

• 114 Temple, David J. Bartkowiak; Donna M. Bartkowiak; Mary Bartkowiak; Dee M. Kohler; Deborah A. Piatek to Naser Saleh, $140,000.

• 24 Vern Lane, Nga T. Tran to Chunyan Yang; Kehua Zhou, $129,900.

• 64 Chardon Drive, Barbara L. Juryniec; Peter A. Juryniec to Hkawng Dau; Bawk Mai, $113,000.

• 175 Griffith St., Justin C. Ertel-Redfield; Megan R. Layton to Dustina E. Mckenna, $94,000.

• 55 Daniel Ave., Srmof II 2012-1 Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Louise Krolikowski, $86,000.

• 138 Ellen Drive, Russell I. Perry to Scopat, $83,500.

CLARENCE

• 8970 Shannon Court, Brad H. Rice; Kimberly R. Rice to Edward A. Orgon Jr.; Gina L. Orgon, $378,000.

• 8412 Clarence Lane Court, John W. Kenefick; Mary A. Kenefick to John W. Kenefick, $177,500.

EDEN

• 7160 East Eden Road, Derek Prellwitz to Kelly Hawkins; Kelly L. Hawkins, $20,000.

ELMA

• 1211 Ostrander Road, Edward T. Lahrs; Kathryn C. Lahrs to Edward T. Lahrs, $37,379.

EVANS

• 504 Jefferson Ave., Ellen E. Leader; John J. Riccardi to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA Tr; Residential Asset Securities Corporation&see, $55,000.

• 6881 Wayne Drive, Pmc Reo Trust 2015-1 to Alan K. Ford, $30,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 464 Whitehaven Road, Gloria C. Galoppo; James Galoppo to Alan Sommer; Mary Sommer, $240,000.

• 2576 Stony Point Road, Patricia A. Bachert to Sana Salman, $166,000.

HAMBURG

• 4607 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Amy Steger; Andrew Steger, $308,237.

• 6096 Woodford Drive, Andrea A. Rybczynski; Brad M. Rybzynski to Rebekah L. Kuczenski; Scott M. Kuczenski, $295,000.

• 5246 Columbia Ave., Constance Koch; Leonard Koch; Leonard F. Koch to Carly Koch, $276,000.

• 3707 Woodhaven Circle, Justine M. Bianca; Timothy J. Monahan to Mary Bianca; Andrew Putzak, $193,000.

• 4507 Copperfield Drive, Fannie Mae to Responsible Realty, $185,000.

• 5550 Stilwell Road, Alice Freeman; Alice H. Freeman to David J. Siener, $142,000.

• 115 Charlotte Ave., Howard C. Newberry to Jeffrey C. Hartman, $95,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 107 Jackson Ave., Charles Raymond Colosimo; Russell James Colosimo to George Sarach, $20,000.

LANCASTER

• 6261 Genesee St., Dawn M. Lorenc to Leah R. Drylewski; Sebastian C. Drylewski, $320,000.

• 88 Pheasant Run Lane, Citizens Bank NA to Sonny Nguyen, $164,000.

• 4832 William St., Jasmine Y. Loggins; Michael T. Loggins to Kenneth Macgregor, $135,000.

• 3913 Bowen Rd #85, John K. Kranz; Rebecca L. Kranz to Edward George Stefany, $93,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 4772 South Buffalo St., Krista Fantaske; Joseph A. Fruscione; Krista Fruscione to Kristen Dimick; Matthew Dimick, $225,000.

• 142 Bridle Path, Gary Bosley to Eric A. Warren, $183,000.

SARDINIA

• 13250 Allen Road, Paul Isaac; Ronald J. Slomba Jr. to HUD, $103,951.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 117 Highland Parkway, Karen P. Yamamoto; Phil N. Yamamoto to Samantha Faye Brown; Bryan J. Goudy, $212,500.

• 123 Broad St., Cfc 123; Clc 123 to 3120 Realty Holding, $193,000.

• 412 Fletcher, William Palumbo to Chou Eddie Ho Wah; Xiying Yang, $80,000.

TONAWANDA

• 120 Mckinley Ave., David T. Piatek to Anthony W. Kingston; Leah M. Nettle, $215,000.

• 122 Wardman Road, Kathleen Coffman; Richard A. Coffman to Harold Lobo, $190,000.

• 78 Countrygate Lane, Joseph M. Falsone to Michael J. Thuman, $180,000.

• 186 Renwood Ave., Hughes Lois B Agt; Patrick Grd Hughes; Robert C. Hughes to Lenette Marie Lewis, $167,000.

• 61 Nadon Place, Vicki A. Preston to Jarek Flanders; Kelly R. Rumbold, $144,000.

• 28 Nadon Place, Diane M. Gennaro; James F. Hook; Judith L. Hook to Matthew C. Gennaro, $120,000.

• 64 Paige Ave., Shirley F. Moore to Zahra Properties, $36,000.

WEST SENECA

• 130 Liberty Ln3737, E&r Horizons to Juana E. Alba, $224,000.

• 34 Sunrise Terrace, Rosanne C. Adamowich; Louis J. Croce; Samuel J. Croce to Cory J. Vickerd; Jill Vickerd, $195,000.

• 2990 Seneca St., Cfc2990 to 3120 Realty Holding, $167,000.

• 384 Mill Rd3520, David Derenda to Susan M. Orzech, $165,000.

• 23 Gardenville On The Grn, Louise S. Gartner to Gerald Kustreba, $160,000.

• 29 Eldred Ave., Gabrielle M. Boivin to Bonnie M. Mack, $124,000.

• 329 Wimbledon Court, Thunder Road Holdings to Susan Q. Walters, $115,900.

• 35 Bellwood Ave1836, Joseph R. Kester to Elizabeth M. Stamer, $86,920.

• 1158 Indian Church Rd14224, Caroline M. Monteforte to Scott S. Stiglemeier, $78,000.

• 88 Tindle Ave., Jenny Purcell to Barbara A. Jayes; Jeffrey E. Jayes, $73,500.