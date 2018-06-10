DURETT, Roger F.

DURETT - Roger F. Of Eden, NY June 8, 2018. Loving father of Michael Durett and Jeffrey Durett; dear grandfather of Liam and Hanna; son of the late Albert and Arlene Durett, Sr.; brother of Debbie Martin and the late Shirley (late Ronald) Norman, Albert Jr. (late Diane) Durrett and Ronald Durett; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com