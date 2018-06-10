DUNLAP, Mary Louise (Park)

May 30, 2018, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Dunlap; loving mother of Michelle L. (C. Gregory) Beck, Susan D. Falbo and the late Thomas E. (Sandy) Dunlap; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Naomi (Charles) Skebeck, Robert Park, James (Mari) Park and the late John (Josephine) Park; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, at 11 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com