Dog Days of Kenmore proves a 'wiener,' according to local wags

"Did you hear about the movie with the dachshund in it? It was an Oscar wiener."

That won a comedy contest that was part of Dog Days of Kenmore, a canine festival that brought hundreds of dogs and their owners to Mang Park Sunday.

The eighth annual event made parking virtually impossible for three or four blocks around the park, as the crowd visited dozens of vendors of dog-related items, checked out dog adoption opportunities, filled the tills at six food trucks and enjoyed the music of the Skiffle Minstrels.

Judges, including state Sen. Chris Jacobs and Brian Connolly, vice president of innovation and business development at The Buffalo News, chose the winners of such contests as the person who looked most like his or her dog; the best dog in costume; the best dog trick; and the funniest dog joke.

Ella Zack, 11, a fifth-grader at Hoover Middle School, brought Buttercup, her 4-year-old dachshund, or "wiener dog," onstage as she told the dachshund joke.

"I read it somewhere," Ella admitted after winning a bag of dog-related swag. "I looked on the sheet and there wasn't really a lot of people, so I thought I should give it a shot."

Taylor Vaughan was another winner, chosen from a field of three as the entrant who looks the most like her dog, or vice versa.

Her dog, Hailey, is a 9-month-old Labrador-collie-terrier mix.

"Someone who works at PetSmart said we look alike," explained Vaughan, 23. "She's dirty blonde and I have blonde hair and we're both small."

Two Great Danes in Hawaiian attire – Winston, 2, and Ivy, 5 – won the best-dressed dog prize.

"We stopped at the dollar store and got a few accessories to dress them up," said Aaron DePonceau of Amherst, who prepared the Great Danes with his wife, Heather Creighton.

Erin Saraf of Lockport won the prize for best dog trick. Her 5-year-old English bulldog, Wilma, showed the crowd how she picks up her toys and drops them into a box.

"I'm going to teach her how to vacuum next," Saraf joked.

The free festival was sponsored by Northtown Subaru and organized by the Kenmore Village Improvement Society, whose president, Melissa Foster, said offerings included dog blessings from clergy and a memorial chapel "for people whose dogs have crossed the rainbow bridge."

"If you're a dog lover and you come here, it feels like paradise," Foster said, adding, "We had talked about a party for cats, but we knew they wouldn't come."