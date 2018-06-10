DICKERSON, Francine J. (Truty)

DICKERSON - Francine J. (nee Truty)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 7, 2018; devoted mother of Patrick (Emily) A'Hearn and Samantha Blazer (Tommy Trejo); loving daughter of Dorothy and the late Thaddeus Truty; dear sister of Noel (Mary) Truty, Gary (Kathy) Truty, Theresa (Barry) Gawlick; cherished aunt of Melissa, Rosemarie, Shawn, Mark and Shannon; adored great-aunt of several nieces and nephews. Francine loved camping, boating, kayaking, ceramics and spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuenralhome.com