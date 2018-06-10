DELMONT, Robert J.

DELMONT - Robert J. Of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on May 20, 2018, at the age of 41. Loving son of Diane E. Hollman and the late James M. Delmont. Beloved nephew of Michael J. Delmont (Georgiann), MaryJane Morgan, Joanne Charek (George) and Barbara Fisher (Brian). Also survived by many loving cousins. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Benedict's Church, 3980 Main St., Amherst, NY.