89, "The Villages", FL (formerly of Lancaster, NY), died peacefully at home with Janet, his wife, of 61 years on May 27, 2018. Born in New Bremen, NY (Lewis County) January 23, 1929, he moved to Lancaster, NY with his family as a teen, and graduated from Lancaster High School. He served his country during reconstruction with The US Army in Central Europe where he helped to build the US Military Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. Cork married his wife Janet on January 19, 1957. Cork enjoyed skiing, water sports, golf and hunting. He was a longtime member and past President of the Sitzmarker Ski Club in Colden, NY. Cork spent any spare time in the summers with his family at their cottage in Maple Springs on Chautauqua Lake. Cork had a long career in the construction materials industry in New York State. Cork was Vice President and General Manager of Buffalo Crushed Stone from 1978 until his retirement in 1991. He also served as a longtime member and Past President of the NYS Asphalt Pavement Association where he was the director of the technical committee for many years. After retiring, Cork and Janet wintered in The Villages, Lady Lake, FL, where Cork's love for golf led to many friendships and pleasurable seasons. Cork is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet R. (LeRoy) Curtis; sons, Donald J. (Kathy) Curtis, Irvine, CA, Wayne S. (Lisa) Curtis, Liverpool, NY, Gary P. (JoAnne) Curtis, Windham, NH, and 10 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm June 23, 2018 at St. George Episcopal Church, Lady Lake, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Your online condolences may be left at

