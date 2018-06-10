CROSS, Elizabeth (McCann)

Cross - Elizabeth (nee McCann)

February 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late LaVerne Cross; loving mother of Carol (Denis) Harlach and Jeffrey (Kathleen Gilgallon) Cross; dear grandmother of Shelby (Kenny) Klein, Brian (Janine) Harlach and Chris Harlach; great-grandmother of six; sister of the late Jessie McCann. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10-11 AM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC. 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226 where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.