COVENTRY - Brian K. Of Huntington, Long Island, formerly of West Seneca, NY, April 7, 2018; beloved husband of Chrissy Mach Coventry; dearest father of Alex, Timothy and Caroline Coventry, Henry and Gretchen Mach; loving son of Mabel (late Bruce) Coventry; brother of Bruce, Jr. (Robin) and David (Debbie) Coventry. A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Huntington, Long Island. Memorials in memory for his children to be sent c/o Mabel Coventry, 400 Borden Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224.