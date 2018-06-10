Court says Niagara County need not defend ex-coroner in brain tissue theft

A court has ruled Niagara County does not have to supply a lawyer or pay legal bills in an ongoing lawsuit over a former coroner's theft of brain tissue from the victim of a fatal car crash in April 2012.

Coroner Russell Jackman II gave the brain tissue to Cambria Fire Chief Vincent Salerno for use in training cadaver dogs. Both men pleaded guilty to obstructing governmental administration, received conditional discharges and resigned from their jobs.

Thereafter, Danny and Anita Dunn, parents of accident victim Richard Dunn, sued Jackman, Salerno, the county and the fire company for negligent infliction of emotional distress. Jackman demanded that the county provide his defense, but the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled unanimously in May that the county doesn't have to. The lawsuit will continue.