COATSWORTH, Christine M. "Chris"

June 1, 2018, of Elma. Mother of Eric and Jason (Gina Tirado) Anger; beloved daughter of Janet Coatsworth. Friends and family may call Friday, June 29th from 6-9 PM at Elma United Methodist Church on Bowen Rd., where a Memorial Celebration of Chris' life will be held Saturday morning, June 30th at 11 o'clock. Friends invited. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com